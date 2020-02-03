Two thieves steal tablets and cash from a Flushing restaurant: NYPD

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Flushing restaurant and stole approximately $1,000 in cash last week.

Authorities say that two men broke through the basement well of Shang Noodle House — located at 38-10 Prince St. — just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 28. Upon entering the building, the crooks nabbed the cash and three tablets before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police described the men as Hispanic and said each were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Cops released surveillance video and photos of the suspects on Feb. 2.

