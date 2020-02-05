A year after Amazon bolted borough, Queens Chamber of Commerce launches new business initiative

A year after Amazon scuttled its plans to build an HQ2 campus in Long Island City the Queens Chamber of Commerce launched its “Relocate to Queens” campaign highlighting the many amenities that make the borough a great place to do business.

The initiative will employ robust data technology and Geographic Information System mapping to connect businesses to resources that will empower and allow them to be part of Queens’ growth.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the Chamber’s data-rich business attraction website, featuring an interactive site selection tool and a database of demographic, consumer and economic statistics. Companies will be able to search available properties for purchase of lease, easily see what locations qualify for Economic Opportunity Zone tax incentives and get a detailed snapshot of different Queens neighborhoods.

“The ‘Relocate to Queens’ initiative will make the case for Queens with hard numbers that prove what we already know: Queens has world-class talent, an unbeatable quality of life and is a great place to do business,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “A year ago, Amazon shocked us all by abandoning their plans to move to our borough, but it’s important that we remember what attracted the biggest company in the world to be here in the first place. We have everything here, from our diverse talent pool, to a thriving arts scene, to top-ranked educational institutions, that businesses, both large and small, need to thrive.”

According to a report issued in May 2018 by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Queens’ population has increased by 25 percent since 1980, to a record 2.4 million residents, driven by a doubling in the immigrant population. Immigrants make up nearly half of the borough’s population, the second highest share of any county in the nation, and represent more than half of the borough’s workforce.

Growth in Queens is projected to continue. A November 2019 report from the New York Building Congress forecasts $35.5 billion in construction spending from 2019 to 2021, a 16 percent increase from the previous three-year period, with residential and transportation sectors projected to lead the way.

“Growing our business community in Queens is so vital to the future of our borough,” Grech said. “We want to let businesses everywhere know that Queens is the place where you can grow. Visit us at the Chamber and we’ll connect you to the resources you need to find the right place for you in our borough.”

To visit the Relocate to Queens website, go here. The Queens Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest business association in the borough, representing more than 1,150 businesses and more than 100,000 Queens-based employees.