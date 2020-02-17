Quantcast

NYPD detective commits suicide in Middle Village home: Police

Photo via Facebook/ Council Member Robert F. Holden

An NYPD detective committed suicide in a Middle Village home on Monday, police sources confirmed with QNS.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, police responded to a house on 79th Street to find that the second-grade detective had hanged himself, according to police.

The NYPD could not immediately confirm the name of the detective.

Councilman Robert Holden wrote in a Facebook post that there was a “significant police presence” at 79th Street and 58th Avenue that is believed to be connected with the suicide.

This is the first incident of police suicide this year, after 10 active-duty NYPD officers killed themselves in 2019.

This is a developing story.

