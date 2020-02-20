Whitestone resident chosen as Queens County Aide in 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A Whitestone resident is representing Queens County as an aide to the grand marshal in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Margaret M. Costello, along with 17 other representatives from New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, will be honored at the Grand Marshal & Aides Installation Reception on Feb. 23 in Queens Village. The parade’s board of directors and participating organizations choose aides “in recognition of their outstanding service to the Irish-American community of New York.”

“The selection of an aide is acknowledgement of years of unselfish, dedicated and distinguished service to the New York and Irish communities and for their contribution to Irish faith, culture and heritage,” according to the official parade website.

Costello is the youngest of five children born to Margaret McDermott and Patrick McGeever from County Roscommon. She married and immigrated to Australia from Dublin in 1981 but moved back in 1986 for a short period. She and her family then went to New York with intentions of a brief visit but unforeseen circumstances compelled them to stay.

The Queens County Aide has worked in real estate management for the past two decades and is currently the general manager of LeHarve on the Water, a 32-building co-op in Whitestone. Costello oversees 52 employees and is responsible for property business and daily operations.

For 25 years, Costello has been a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) Division 15, a Whitestone-based “sisterhood of Irish-American Catholic women.” She has been both the financial secretary and treasurer for the organization in recent years. Members of the group dedicate their time to charitable works and promote Irish culture and heritage.

Additionally, Costello is also an officer with the LAOH Queens County and is a member of the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens.

The grand marshal for the 259th St. Patrick’s Day Parade is James T. Callahan, who is being honored along with the 18 aides at the Feb. 23 reception at Antun’s (96-43 Springfield Blvd.)

This year’s parade is on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, beginning with a mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 8:30 a.m. followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.