Jamaica man cuffed for trying to ditch loaded gun on a Brooklyn train track

A Jamaica man was arrested after trying to get rid of a loaded gun on a Brooklyn train track early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, at 12:14 am. on Feb. 23, officers from the NYPD Transit District 33 approached 34-year-old Juan Plasencia, of Jamaica, at the Atlanic Avenue subway station for walking between train cars. While being questioned, Plasencia allegedly tried to discreetly drop a loaded firearm between the train and the platform.

Plasencia was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence and violation. The officers retrieved the gun, which was a loaded 9mm.

Police say that Plasencia had multiple prior arrests on a number of charges, including burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Watch the gap: When @NYPDTransit District 33 Anti-Crime cops approached a man about a transit violation early this morning, he tried to discretely discard this pistol between the train & platform. Both the suspect & gun are now in police custody. No encounter is ever “routine.” pic.twitter.com/30EkZnTC3p — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 23, 2020

This story first appeared on amny.com.