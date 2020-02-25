Quantcast

Jamaica man cuffed for trying to ditch loaded gun on a Brooklyn train track

Photo via Twitter/@NYPDShea

A Jamaica man was arrested after trying to get rid of a loaded gun on a Brooklyn train track early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, at 12:14 am. on Feb. 23, officers from the NYPD Transit District 33 approached 34-year-old Juan Plasencia, of Jamaica, at the Atlanic Avenue subway station for walking between train cars. While being questioned, Plasencia allegedly tried to discreetly drop a loaded firearm between the train and the platform.

Plasencia was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence and violation. The officers retrieved the gun, which was a loaded 9mm.

Police say that Plasencia had multiple prior arrests on a number of charges, including burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and reckless endangerment.

This story first appeared on amny.com.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Jamaica man charged for slashing his girlfriend in the face and arm at a local hospital
Jamaica man charged for slashing his girlfriend in the face and arm at a local hospital
Far Rockaway man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a man to death last month: DA
Far Rockaway man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a man to death last month: DA


Skip to toolbar