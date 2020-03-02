Man dies after jumping in front of Q55 bus in Glendale: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who allegedly jumped in front of an MTA bus in Glendale on Sunday night.

The NYPD responded to the collision at Myrtle Avenue and 85th Street at approximately 6:21 p.m. on March 1. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man lying unconscious on the road with trauma to his body. EMS arrived and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending proper family notification.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that a 2009 Orion Bus (MTA Bus Q55) operated by a 32-year-old male was traveling westbound on Myrtle Ave when the pedestrian jumped in front of the bus at it was moving through the intersection, police said.

As a result of the bus striking the pedestrian, the driver stopped the bus in the eastbound traffic lane and remained on the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.