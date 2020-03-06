Brute stabs and slashes man outside of Live Maspeth: NYPD

Cops are looking for the crook who stabbed a man several times inside Live Maspeth last month.

Authorities say the 26-year-old man was standing near the front of the club at 59-60 55th Road when he was approached by an unidentified man just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 17. The crook then slashed the man on the left side of the face and stabbed him in the abdomen multiple times with an unknown object, police said.

The perpetrator proceeded to flee the scene in an unknown direction. EMS transported the victim, who sustained stab wounds and lacerations, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on March 6.

