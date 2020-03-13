Mob attacks and stabs man on Astoria’s Steinway Street: NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for five men they want to question in connection with a Steinway Street attack last month.

A 27-year-old man was standing on the corner of 28th Avenue and Steinway around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, when the mob approached and assaulted him, according to the NYPD.

The men then stabbed and slashed the victim multiple times on the left ear, left shoulder and left torso before fleeing to parts unknown. The man was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

The five individuals are approximately 20 to 30 years of age, according to the NYPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.