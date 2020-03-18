Man punches and robs teen inside Flushing Best Buy: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for an individual wanted in connection to the robbery of a teen inside of a Flushing Best Buy earlier this month.

On Monday, March 9, around 1:40 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was lured into the staircase of Best Buy, located at 131-07 40th Rd., by several unidentified individuals, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the individuals punched the teen in the head and stole his cellphone and ear pods, police say. The individuals then fled in an unknown direction.

The teen was not seriously hurt and did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.