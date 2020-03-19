Watch suspect jump from second story of Jamaica hotel after failed robbery attempt: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for four people wanted in connection with a robbery in Jamaica last month.

On Monday, Feb. 24, around 6:20 p.m., four people entered Hotel Ninety Five, located at 145-07 95th St., and knocked on a hotel door, according to the NYPD. They then attempted to rob the 20-year-old man who was occupying the room they attempted to gain entry to, according to police sources.

Unsuccessful in their attempted robbery, the four individuals fled, one of them jumping out of the building from the second story, police say. Once outside, they fled in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan on 95th Avenue without any stolen property.

Police obtained video of the individuals from inside and outside the hotel as part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.