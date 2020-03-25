BJ’s Wholesale offers free grocery delivery for members

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Wholesale chain BJ’s Wholesale Club will offer members free delivery on one grocery order over $35 as part of their response to COVID-19 coronavirus.

BJ’s officials announced Tuesday that members can use the code BJS20SPRING on their delivery website until April 15 to get free shipping on one grocery order. The wholesale club is considered an essential business and will stay open during the state of emergency and shelter-in-place orders, so members can also come in and buy groceries or opt for in-store pickup.

In addition to new ways for members to get their groceries, BJ’s locations will be open an additional hour, from 8-9 a.m., to allow members 60 years old or older to shop with smaller crowds.

The wholesaler is also taking steps to support their employees at this time, announcing Monday that hourly employees would be paid an extra $2 an hour until April 12, and that managers and key employees would get a one-time bonus ranging from $500-$1,000.

BJ’s membership costs $10 per year for online-only shopping and $55 per year for shopping online and in-store shopping with access to additional coupons.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.