Queensboro FC founder arranges shipment of surgical masks for NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

Council Member Francisco Moya and Queensboro Football Club founding partner Jonathan Krane donated 1,000 surgical masks to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst as the hospital faced significant shortages of protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensboro FC will be Queens’ own professional men’s soccer team when it begins play in the United Soccer League beginning in 2021.

“Healthcare professionals are on the front line of this crisis and we need to make sure they’re able to suit up for that fight,” said Moya, who also previously worked at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst as the director of business development. “Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the heroes of this moment. We need to make every effort, big and small, to get them the armor they need to stay in the fight.”

Last week, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Israel Rocha reached out to Moya to request help with the facility’s shortage of personal protective equipment. Moya contacted Krane, the founding partner and CEO of KraneShares, a New York-based asset management firm, who managed to use his business contacts in China to secure the critical face masks.

“We will do everything in our power to support Queens during this crisis and every day after,” Krane said. “Thank you to the front line heroes. All of us at Queensboro FC and across the city are deeply grateful for your work and sacrifices.”

When Krane announced he was building the team in Queens last November, he vowed to work closely with the community and “accomplish great things on and off the pitch.” Helping healthcare professionals at this difficult time is greatly appreciated.

“On behalf of our patients and healthcare providers, I want to thank Mr. Krane and Council member Francisco Moya for their generous and much-needed donation of medical masks to help us cope with supply challenges during this unprecedented pandemic,” Rocha said. “The outpouring of support we have received from community members and our elected officials has been truly inspiring and has warmed our hearts during an extremely difficult time.”

Moya and Krane are working to secure additional shipments of masks from China for donations at area hospitals.