Queens DA Melinda Katz tests positive for coronavirus

Queens DA Melinda Katz has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Ikimulisa Livingston, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, confirmed with QNS that Katz tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the news of the positive test results on Saturday. Katz has mild symptoms and is feeling well again, Livingston said.

Politico reports that while it is not clear exactly how Katz was exposed to the virus, spokesperson Doug Forand said it was not at the office or in the court system.

Katz, 54, and most of her staff have been working from home during the pandemic, though a select few employees have continued to work in the office, according to the Queens DA’s office.

Katz is the latest high-profile New Yorker to test positive for coronavirus, joining MTA Chair Pat Foye and Knicks owner James Dolan.