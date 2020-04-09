Queens sees lowest rent increase in March: Report

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Rent prices across four boroughs increased slightly in March, but some areas saw more dramatic increases and decreases than others, a report by MNS Real Estate showed.

The rent market stayed fairly steady, with Brooklyn reporting the greatest increase of just over 1 percent in average rent and Queens posting the lowest increase, just 0.12 percent, according to the report.

In Tribeca, one of the most expensive areas of Manhattan, the report found that one-bedroom apartments without a doorman dropped in price by more than 16 percent, beating out SoHo one-bedrooms with a doorman, which only dropped by 15 percent.

SoHo did post one of the greatest price increases in Manhattan, however, with average non-doorman studio prices up nearly 14 percent, flanked by Financial District non-doorman studios up 12.3 percent and Lower East Side non-doorman studios up 11.8 percent.

Brooklyn, which had the greatest overall increase, posted modest price decreases, with the greatest price drop coming in Bay Ridge two-bedroom units at a 6 percent drop.

Despite the borough’s top spot in increased rent, Brooklyn’s neighborhoods show average rent increases less than Manhattan’s, with Bay Ridge studios claiming the top spot with a 10 percent increase.

Studio apartments in Ridgewood boasted the most dramatic drop of any neighborhood in the city, with a drop in average price of just over 22 percent.

Queens paired that drop with very limited rent increases, with the highest reported Rego Park one-bedrooms at 5.3 percent.

In the Bronx, studio apartments in Mott Haven saw the greatest decrease, with a 6.8 percent decline in average price. One-bedrooms in the same neighborhood also saw the greatest price hike at 8.6 percent.