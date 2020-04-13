Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy hosts Easter egg hunt with a twist

Parents and teachers at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy invited students to partake in a socially distant Easter egg hunt last weekend.

Students from the Bayside school were encouraged to decorate paper Easter eggs and display them on their home’s front door or window. Then, students and families went on walks in the neighborhood and were asked to keep track of how many eggs they find.

The school community has been using the hashtag #OLBSPROUD to post the pictures of the Easter eggs that have been found.

The Diocese of Brooklyn released photos from the Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 11.