Man throws a brick through Jamaica IHOP’s window, steals payroll checks: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who threw a brick through a Jamaica IHOP’s window in order to burgle the restaurant earlier this month.

On Thursday, April 9, around 11:20 p.m., after throwing a brick through the front window of the eatery located at 170-19 Hillside Ave., the man entered the building and stole an unknown number of payroll checks and an electronic tablet, according to police.

He fled the restaurant on foot in an unknown direction, cops say.

Police recovered surveillance video of the individual from inside and outside of the pancake house.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.