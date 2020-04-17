Duo steals cash and a debit card from man in Flushing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man in Flushing last month.

Authorities say that the two unidentified suspects approached a 21-year-old man near 40-05 College Point Blvd. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The crooks then pushed the man to the ground and snatched his bag containing approximately $100 and a debit card before fleeing eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, cops said.

Police released photos of the suspects on April 16.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.