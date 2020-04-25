Police searching for multiple suspects behind string of robberies in Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a string of robberies in Jamaica.

Authorities say the group first struck around 9 p.m. on April 4 when the four individuals approached a 59-year-old man from behind near 168-16 89th Ave. and pushed him to the ground. One of the suspects then punched the victim and stole $40 before the group fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The group struck again 20 minutes later, this time near the 169th Street subway station. Police say a 35-year-old man was walking to the station when the crooks pushed him to the ground and assaulted him before removing $40 and a cell phone. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects taken after the second incident.

