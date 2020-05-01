The Rockaway Beach Hotel set to open its doors this summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While Rockaway residents and business owners prepare for the economic strain of the city closing its beaches due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Rockaway Hotel is forging ahead with plans to open this summer.

The year-round full-service 53-room hotel, inspired by the peninsula’s rich surf history and revered arts scene, and 10 years in the making, broke ground in 2018 is the brainchild of 7G Realty and IGC Hospitality which is founded by third-generation Rockaway Beach residents Dan and Terence Tubridy.

The Tubridy brothers’ first-hand knowledge of the neighborhood will help strengthen the hotel’s place within the community.

“We are bringing a fresh and distinct Rockaway Beach experience to our visitors. From the design to the dining, the hotel pairs city energy with our laid back island life,” Dan Tubridy said. We’re excited for guests from around the globe to meet our friends from the local community through programming, pop-ups, and our wonderful staff.”

The Rockaway Hotel will feature four dining options from Margie’s on the ground floor, The Pool with a light menu with seafood and salad options, The Rooftop bar boasting views of the Manhattan skyline, Jamaica Bay and the Atlantic Ocean featuring small plates and craft cocktails, and the Greenhouse Cafe streetside coffee house.

“We’re thrilled to launch new food and beverage concepts at The Rockaway Hotel, right in our hometown,” IGC Hospitality Founder and Managing Partner Terence Tubridy said. “Guests and locals alike will enjoy our seasonally-inspired dishes and drinks with unrivaled views, exciting entertainment, and of course, good company.”

The hotel will collaborate with local organizations, artists on events including festivals, film screenings, artist panels, and public art initiatives. The hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms will feature a rotating selection of artwork from local and internationally renowned artists.

“The hotel will serve as an anchor for the Rockaway Beach community, a gathering place for locals and an opportunity to bring Rockaway Beach’s surf, art, and music scene to guests through cultural experiences,” 7G Realty Partner and Chief Social Impact Officer Michi Jigarjian said. “Community engagement is one of our key pillars and we’re delighted to showcase local artists, designers, and filmmakers through rotating exhibits, events, and programming.”

The Rockaway Hotel will open its doors at 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, one block from the boardwalk and surf and just two blocks from the NYC Ferry landing.

“With an upscale yet unpretentious design, inspiring artwork, and a nearby surf break known around the world, The Rockaway Hotel will be the new go-to spot to stay and hang out in the Rockaways,” 7G Realty Managing Partner Jon Krasner said. “Visiting Rockaway Beach is a right of passage for New Yorkers and we look forward to introducing the Rockaways to travelers from around the world.”

For more information visit the hotel’s website here.