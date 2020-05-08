Commonpoint Queens delivers over 60,000 meals to homebound seniors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens organization is continuing its efforts to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 16, Commonpoint Queens, formerly known as the Samuel Field Y and the Central Queens Y, has delivered 58,692 meals to 24,148 households.

The organization delivered 36,423 meals through their two food pantries — located in Forest Hills and Little Neck — and 22,269 ready-to-eat prepared meals.

The Commonpoint Queens meal program includes twice-weekly deliveries of frozen meals, milk, bread, and juice. Pantry packages include fresh eggs, canned and fresh vegetables and fruit, pasta sauce, frozen chicken, canned fish, rice, and canned soup.

Delivering thousands of meals has required thirty-four drivers working six days a week.

“Since our coronavirus relief efforts began seven weeks ago, more than 60,000 meals have been delivered to homebound seniors and immunocompromised people — the impact our meal deliveries have for the older adults living in our communities is nothing short of life-saving,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens. “To be able to provide this service, in the middle of a pandemic, to the most at-risk and most vulnerable, is at the very heart of who we are and what we do.”

Ellman said they’re very grateful to the staff, volunteers, and elected officials who are supporting their efforts ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.

“Having such a strong support system truly enables us to provide the services that our community so desperately needs at this time,” Ellman said.

Local elected officials such as state Assembly Members Nily Rozic, Ed Braunstein, and David Weprin have helped deliver meals and groceries to homebound seniors.

“I was humbled to join Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman and my staff member Ben Herman this week to deliver meals to seniors and individuals who might be immunocompromised in and around my Assembly district,” Weprin said. “Commonpoint Queens is on the front lines of the pandemic and working to support our community in a multitude of ways; including by providing food, financial assistance, employment help and resources for children learning from home. Their services are indispensable to Queens during this challenging time.”

Rozic added, “I’m grateful to Commonpoint Queens and the dozens of volunteers pitching in to ensure every senior has what they need.”

Braunstein has also delivered two cases of hand sanitizer, while state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky donated a case of masks to Commonpoint Queens.

“Commonpoint Queens has been a vital resource to Northeast Queens by providing thousands of meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes,” Braunstein said. “I was happy to assist them in delivering meals to some of my constituents. Thank you to Danielle Ellman and everyone at Commonpoint for the great services they are offering to our community during this difficult time.”