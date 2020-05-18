Quantcast

Machete-wielding man behind Ozone Park bank robbery remains at large: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps.

A man armed with a big blade who stole bucks from an Ozone Park bank on Monday remains at large, police reported.

On Monday, May 18, around 4 p.m., a man in his 40s entered Valley National Bank – located at 107-01 Liberty Ave. – brandished a “machete knife” and demanded money, a police spokesperson said, citing a preliminary report.

The man made off with an unknown amount of money, cops say. He was last seen wearing glasses and a red hat, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Carlotta Mohamed. 

