Winning lotto ticket worth over a guaranteed $2 million sold in Flushing

The second-prize ticket for the May 29 Mega Millions drawing worth a guaranteed $2 million was sold in Flushing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday.

The ticket was winning ticket was purchased at 79-07 Express News Inc., located at 79-07 Main Street.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Queens has had good luck when it comes to the lottery this month, as a winning Take-5 ticket worth more than $57,000, was purchased at a Queens Village dollar store on Thursday, May 14.

Last month, a Take-5 ticket worth over $51,000 was purchased in Jamaica.

The New York State Lottery contributes over $3.4 billion toward education across the state. The funding is disturbed using the a formula that takes into account a school district’s size and income level.