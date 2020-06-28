OneKeyMLS replaces MLSLI website

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY FANNI FRANKL

OneKey Multiple Listing Service has launched its new real estate website, OneKeyMLS.com, which replaced the popular Multiple Listing Service of Long Island portal.

OneKey MLS was formed in 2018, following the merger of the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service and the MLSLI. The revamped platform aims to connect buyers, sellers, and brokers by making one consumer site serving Nassau, Suffolk, Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. It features 40,000 listings for sale and for lease.

“By coming together, we are able to offer more opportunities for our realtors by giving them access to products and services that they need,” Jim Speer, OneKey MLS’s CEO told reporters on June 22 during a news conference announcing the new website’s launch.

The website’s capabilities include search tools in 21 languages. According to Tracy Weir, another member of the OneKey MLS team, consumers are able to save searches and listings, and can share their favorites with friends and family. Every user can sign up to receive alerts on new listings, open houses and saved searches.

Additionally, gradings of the school community in homes’ neighborhoods and demographic information are available for consumers to search. The New York State tax database is used to derive the houses’ and neighborhoods’ billing information as well.

The website is updated every five minutes to provide the most up-to-date data to users. Virtual tours are also available through the website. There will be a phone app developed later on to emulate the online experience and serve as a searching tool for consumers along with the website.

“Since OneKey MLS was formed, we have been committed to offering REALTORS® and consumers alike the most accurate listing data available,” said Richard Haggerty, president of OneKey MLS and CEO of Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. “We have worked tirelessly to create a platform that will become the most trusted real estate resource in New York and we look forward to consumers being able to experience it.”

This story originally appeared on longislandpress.com.