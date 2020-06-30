Corona deli sells lotto ticket worth nearly $58,000

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $57,000 was purchased at a Corona deli earlier this week, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Take-5 ticket worth $57,905 was sold at El Encuentro Deli Grocery, located at 40-42 National St., and picked during the Monday, June 29, drawing. The ticket holder has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Five winning numbers from a field of one to 39 are drawn every day at 11:21 p.m. for the Take-5 game.

Earlier in June, a Take-5 ticket worth over $53,000 was purchased at a convenience store in Murray Hill.

A portion of the New York Lottery’s revenue is distributed to local school districts through out the state. Last year, the lottery contributed $3.47 billion to help support eduction in the state, according to the agency.