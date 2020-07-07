Flushing Bank sponsors Commonpoint Queens’ Drive-in Movie fundraiser

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In support of Commonpoint Queens’ Summer Drive-In Movie Nights, Flushing Bank has made a generous donation to the organization for its upcoming screenings on July 19 and Aug. 16.

“It is our pleasure to sponsor the drive-in movie series, knowing that the proceeds will support the food pantry and homebound seniors in our communities,” said John Buran, president and CEO of Flushing Bank. “As a community bank, we recognize the importance of supporting organizations, such as Commonpoint, that provide the much-needed support and services to our communities.”

Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens, said the donation will support the organization’s food pantry and ensure that more than 23,867 homebound seniors will receive the food they need.

“We are very grateful to Flushing Bank for their longtime support of Commonpoint Queens and the entire Queens community. When we approached them to sponsor our drive-in movie series they immediately agreed,” Ellman said. “The drive-in movie launched as a response needing to be with one another while also needing to stay a part in these difficult times. It is the result of our desire to stay connected with our community. Now more than ever, we and our partners at Flushing Bank are dedicated to supporting our community and providing them with safe, fun experiences that they can all enjoy together.”

On Sunday, July 19, Commonpoint Queens will be featuring a double bill of “The Sandlot” cowritten, directed and narrated by David Mickey Evans, which tells the story of a group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962, and the 1978 American musical romantic comedy film “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John.

The gate will open at 7:30 p.m. for the first showing of “The Sandlot.” The last car will be allowed in at 8:15 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The second showing gate opens at 10:15 p.m. for “Grease.” The last car will be allowed in at 10:45 p.m. and the movie will begin at 11 p.m.

Commonpoint Queens’ Drive-In will be held at Leonard’s Palazzo, located at 555 Northern Blvd. in Great Neck. Spots will be assigned first-come, first-served. Registration is open on the Commonpoint Queens website.

Tickets are $35 per car for one movie and $60 for both. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no payments will be accepted on the night of the event. Space is limited and registration is first-come, first-served.

All proceeds of the drive-in movie will go toward the Commonpoint Queens Food Pantry, helping to provide fresh groceries and hot meals for seniors and community members in need.

Hot food including hamburgers, hot dogs, fresh popcorn, hot pretzels, caramel stuffed churros, cotton candy, and soft drinks and water will be available for sale by Leonard’s Palazzo.

For those interested in becoming a sponsor of the event, email JVladimir@CommonpointQueens.org for more information.