Far Rockaway man charged with murder after stabbing wife to death: DA – QNS.com

A Far Rockaway man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his wife to death last week.

Manuel Villar, 50, stabbed his wife during an argument in the couple’s Far Rockaway home on Thursday, Sept. 24, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. In addition to murder, Villar was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Katz said.

Villar and his wife allegedly began to argue around 1:30 a.m., on Thursday, as their three sons and a friend of one of their sons slept in another room, according to the charges. At one point in the argument, Villar grabbed a knife and stabbed 43-year-old Ivette Villar, Katz said.

As his wife bled on the floor, Villar left the apartment and called 911, according to the DA. Police arrived to find the 43-year-old dead in the bedroom.

Villar was later arrested in Brooklyn on Sunday. If convicted, Villar faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“This is a heartbreaking scenario. It is the worst outcome of domestic violence, leaving three sons without their mother,” Katz said. “My heart goes out to her family and the sons left behind. The defendant will be held accountable for his alleged actions.”