Police officer arrested for drunk driving in College Point: NYPD – QNS.com

An NYPD officer was arrested for driving drunk in College Point on Tuesday night.

Police said that Michael Jimenez, 38, drove into the parking lot of a police academy building on 28th Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m. His fellow officers observed Jimenez with bloodshot eyes and determined that he was drunk, police sources said.

Jimenez, who has been with the NYPD for 16 years, was arrested and charged with a DWI and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, according to the authorities.

Jimenez, who most recently served in a precinct in Brooklyn, has been suspended from the force without pay.

The investigation is ongoing.