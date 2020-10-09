St. John's Episcopal Hospital awarded top honors for heart and stroke care – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital has again been recognized for it’s stroke and heart care.

Receiving the American Heart and Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” award, the hospital has been recognized for providing high performance treatment for stroke and heart patients.

While this is the fourth consecutive year that the hospital has been recognized for its stroke care, it’s the first year it’s won the achievement award for heart care and has ranked as “high performing” in COPD by U.S. News & World Report.

“We’ve managed to successfully integrate the Get With the Guidelines criteria and metrics for heart failure and stroke care into our clinical practice to achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Karen Gleason, the hospital’s chief quality officer. “Attaining these prestigious awards is reflective of the tireless efforts and commitment of St. John’s team members.”

Situated in Far Rockaway, where heart disease is the leading cause of premature death, the hospital has a special focus on heart disease and strokes.

“St. John’s Episcopal Hospital is dedicated to providing the utmost quality care to our patients,” said Jerry Walsh, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “Implementing the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines initiatives provides the tools and resources we need. This allows us to track and measure our success in meeting the evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to optimize patient outcomes.”