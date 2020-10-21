Teen who allegedly shot Astoria Houses groundskeeper arraigned in Queens criminal court: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old outside of an Astoria Houses building in April was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Jerald Bethea, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, was arrested in Astoria earlier this week. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

On April 9, around 3 p.m., Bethea allegedly fired a gun, sending a stray bullet into Darrian Ramdial, a 25-year-old Navy veteran working on the grounds of the Astoria Houses, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Ramdial, who was from Westchester, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he died six days later.

Bethea fled the area and wasn’t arrested until this week, when he was nabbed by the New York City Police Department’s Felony Warrant Squad, the DA said.

Bethea was ordered to be held without bail by Queens Criminal Court Judge David Kirshner. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 23.