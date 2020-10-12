Young man dead after cops find him unconscious on Middle Village street – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man on a Middle Village street Monday morning.

Officers from the 104th Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call at the corner of 75th Street and Juniper Valley Road at about 6:55 a.m., on Oct. 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive lying on the pavement next to an unlocked and unoccupied 2011 Honda SUV. Police sources did not indicate if the victim had suffered any external trauma or wounds.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to Northwell LIJ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At this point in the investigation, detectives do not believe there was any foul play, police sources said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.