Cops seek man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at Forest Hills bus stop – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman while waiting for a bus in Forest Hills in August.

On Monday, Aug. 17, around 5 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was waiting for the Q46 bus near 118-11 Queens Blvd., according to the police.

An unidentified man then approached the woman from behind and pressed his groin against her backside, cops said.

Both the man and the woman got onto the bus when it arrived, and they both got off at the Union Turnpike/Main Street stop, where the man fled on foot.

The 23-year-old woman later reported the incident to the police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.