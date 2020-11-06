Man steals more than $3,000 in cash from Queens Village auto shop: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole more than $3,000 from a Queens Village auto shop in October.

Authorities say the suspect entered JDM Engine World Inc., located at 98-12 211 St., through an open front garage door just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. Once inside, the man entered a private office and nabbed $3,200 in cash from a filing cabinet before fleeing the scene, police said.

The suspect, who is described as an adult male with a dark complexion, medium build, a goatee, and dreadlocks, was last seen fleeing on foot, heading northbound on 211th Street, according to authorities. He was wearing eye glasses, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a jacket, sweatpants and sneakers, police said.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.