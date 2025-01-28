Two gunmen sought in fatal shooting of Queens Village man at Cunningham Heights complex Monday: NYPD

Police are searching for two gunmen who were seen running from the Cunningham Heights apartment complex shortly after a Queens Village man was gunned down in broad daylight on Monday.

An urgent manhunt is underway for the gunmen who fatally shot a Queens Village man in broad daylight at the Cunningham Heights Apartments complex on Monday afternoon.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the lobby of 209-30 86th Drive just before 4:40 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

He was later identified as Ikechukwu Onodu, 20, of 106th Avenue in Queens Village, nearly two miles away from the crime scene.

Police are looking for two men in their 20s who were seen running from the Cunningham Heights complex down 86th Drive shortly after the shots were fired and remain at large. One suspect wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt, and the other was dressed in all black, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday afternoon, adding that the motive behind the shooting will be determined during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The fatal shooting is the second murder reported by the 107th Precinct so far this year after none were reported at the same point in 2024, according to the most recent CompStat report.