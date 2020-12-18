Jamaica-based charitable organization donates 1,300 toys to Queens families – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The newly-formed Zara Realty Charitable Foundation is ringing in the holiday season by donating more than 1,300 toys to families in Queens, as well as more than 700 houseware items to tenants of Zara Realty.

The Jamaica-based philanthropic organization partnered with several nonprofits in southern Queens and throughout the city, as well as the office of Councilman I. Daneek Miller.

“The holidays are going to be more difficult for a lot of families this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic strain it has caused families throughout our city,” Zara Co-Managing Partner Tony Subraj said. “As a local, Queens-based business and as a provider of high-quality affordable housing in Jamaica and the surrounding communities, we want to do our part to bring smiles to the faces of children in our buildings and in the neighborhood generally, and to make sure there is a bright spot in this otherwise challenging and stressful year.”

The Zara Realty Charitable Foundation is giving away 200 toys each to Miller’s annual toy drive; the Showing Hearts Foundation, which helps empower young people in southeastern Queens; the Southern Queens Park Association, which helps manage programs for young people and seniors throughout the borough; and Catholic Charities.

“When we launched the Zara Realty Charitable Foundation, our goal was to form solid partnerships with local organizations to maximize the impact we can have,” Zara Co-Managing Partner Amir Sobhraj said. “This holiday season, we want to make sure we can reach as many families as we can. Both with toys for children and essential household items that will make this time a little easier for so many of our neighbors.”

Additionally, Zara will distribute to tenants of its buildings 500 toys and 700 houseware items. The philanthropic organization launched last month by distributing 700 Thanksgiving turkeys.

Zara Realty currently faces charges of tenant harassment and violation of New York state’s rent stabilization laws in New York Supreme Court. The lawsuit was brought against the real estate firm by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in March 2019.