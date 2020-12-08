New luxury condos for sale in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Sales began last week for a new luxury condominium building in Astoria.

Brokered by Queens firm Modern Spaces, The ELY, located at 23-10 30th Ave., brings 14 new one-bedroom units to the Astoria market. Units, which range between 480 and 620 square feet, cost between $576,000 $744,000.

The new apartments boast several amenities that residents may be looking for during the pandemic, including private balconies, in-unit washers and dryers, and antimicrobial quartz countertops.

The ELY’s apartments also offer floor to ceiling windows, remote control window screens and building amenities including a rooftop deck and gym.

Modern Spaces is banking on continued demand for outer borough living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a lackluster second quarter of 2020, condo sales in northwest Queens bounced back up during the third quarter of the year, according to a report from the brokerage firm.

At the same time, new development sales in Queens also saw an uptick in the third quarter of 2020.

While a majority of the sales came in Long Island City, the neighborhood that accounted for over 51 percent of new development sales, Astoria saw the largest upswing in pricing, according to a report from real estate firm MNS.

The median price per square foot increased by 10.5 percent and the median sales price in the neighborhood increased by nearly 30 percent in the third quarter, according to the report.

Demand for units in The ELY was strong during the early months of the fall, according to Modern Spaces. In September, there were over 30 potential buyers showing interest at condos inside the building.

