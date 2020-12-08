Afternoon shooting in Jamaica sends man to the hospital: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after getting shot in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call about a shooting incident in front of 110-17 Inwood St. around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 113th Precinct arrived to find the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to his back, cops said. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

“I was in the bedroom, I heard at least three shots,” said Jerome Kingsley, who lives nearby. “There has been a lot of gun play over here recently.”

This is the second shooting incident in the 113th Precinct in the past 28 days, according to the NYPD. In 2019, there was one shooting incident in the same stretch of time.

No arrests have been made related to Tuesday’s shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.