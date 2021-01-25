Gun-toting thief shoots at man during Far Rockaway robbery: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the thief who robbed a man and shot at him as he attempted to pursue him in Far Rockaway last week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, a 64-year-old man was getting out of his car around Beach 45th Street and Beach Channel Drive when he was approached by an unidentified man, cops said.

The man pulled out a silver gun, pointed it at the 64-year-old and demanded his money, according to the NYPD. The suspect then reached into the man’s pockets, stealing his wallet, which had about $120 inside, police said.

As the thief took off on foot towards Beach 44th Street, the victim hopped into his car and began to follow the man, according to the NYPD. The man then took out his gun and fired several shots toward the 64-year-old’s car, hitting the vehicle several times, according to the authorities.

The 64-year-old then stopped following the suspect, who continued to flee the scene on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police describe the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old. As part of their investigation, police recovered photos of the suspect near the location of the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.