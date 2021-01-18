Fifteen Queens neighborhoods land on list of 50 most affordable in New York City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fifteen neighborhoods in Queens landed on the list of the 50 most affordable neighborhoods in New York City, according to a new report.

Three neighborhoods, including Lindenwood, Briarwood and Glen Oaks, were among the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in the city in 2020, according to real estate company PropertyClub.

Check out our story on the most expensive neighborhoods in Queens here.

As a borough, Queens boasts the third-most affordable neighborhoods in one of the most expensive cities in the U.S., falling only behind the Bronx and Staten Island. Borough-wide, Queens had a median sales price of $605,000 in 2020, according to the report.

The most affordable neighborhoods in Queens are as follows:

Lindenwood ($280,000 median sales price) Briarwood ($293,000) Glen Oaks ($325,000) Kew Gardens ($335,000) Kew Gardens Hills ($338,000) Oakland Gardens ($350,000) Rego Park ($360,000) Howard Beach ($380,000) Hammels ($389,750) Beechhurst ($432,500) Bay Terrace ($465,000) Astoria Heights ($465,000) Arverne ($480,000) Rockaway Park ($485,000) Bayside ($485,000)

According to the report, the least expensive neighborhood in all of New York City was Parkchester, in the Bronx, which had a median sales price of $195,000 last year. It was the only neighborhood in the city with a median sales price below $200,000, according to PropertyClub.

While PropertyClub’s most expensive neighborhoods list was dominated by neighborhoods in Manhattan, only one neighborhood – Washington Heights – in the borough landed on the 50 most affordable list.

Similarly, only one Brooklyn neighborhood – Brighton Beach – made it into the most affordable list.

For the full report, click here.