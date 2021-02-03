Asian American Business Development Center launches project to help small businesses – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) announced that it is launching an initiative to help struggling minority small businesses get back on their feet.

Project Rebuild would connect minority small businesses with big corporations seeking to provide grants, as well as with Employee Resource Groups, who want to volunteer their professional expertise as non-financial support.

Additionally, AABDC is devoting its sixth annual Asian American Business Roundtable to small business recovery by gathering a C-Suite level virtual panels to bring together stakeholders and propose solutions to financial issues brought on by the pandemic on Feb. 5 and Feb. 8.

Project Rebuild was launched to aid the many small businesses throttled by the continuing pandemic. AABDC has already signed up nearly 50 Asian American small businesses across the country who are looking to be connected with resources.

“This past year has demonstrated the importance of businesses and their leaders to step up to provide solutions,” said Vivek Sankaran, thhe co-chairman of the 2021 AABR, and president and CEO of Albertson Cos Inc. “Helping small businesses not just survive, but succeed, despite the recent calamities, translates into recovery for communities everywhere.”

See details about the roundtable discussions below.

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021: With opening speaker and moderator Michael D. Park, Senior Partner, McKinsey, with a distinguished panel of CEOs including Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, Albertson; Roy Weathers, Vice Chair, PwC US and CEO, CEO Action for Racial Equity; and Seth Kaufman, CEO, Moet Hennessy North America.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021: With a panel of Chief Diversity Officers (CDO) to discuss “Empowering Employees to be Change Agents for Minority Communities” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Companies represented at the Feb. 8 panel include: moderator Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer, PWC; Lisa Chang, Chief People Officer, the Coca-Cola Company; Susan Reid, Global Head of D&I, Morgan Stanley; and Caroline Rhodes, Global Head of I&D, Diageo. Prior to the panel with CDO’s a fireside chat discussing a study on ensuring equity for Asian American communities during COVID-19 recovery will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

To register and view the program, visit aabr2021. eventbrite.com.

For more information on Project Rebuild, visit aabdc.com/project-rebuild-how-big-businesses-can-save-small-minority-businesses/. Visit www.aabdc.com for more information.