BJ’s opens new location in Long Island City – QNS.com

BY CONNOR WALTER

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced the opening of its Long Island City location on Friday, Jan. 29.

The chain, which is known for being a one-stop shop for its customers, opened its doors at the new location at 34-60 48th Street.

“Our team members have worked tirelessly to prepare for the club opening and we’re so excited to bring a safe and convenient shopping experience to the local community,” said general manager Antonio Ramos.

The new shop includes a bakery, a deli and an extensive selection of groceries, along with household supplies, beauty and health products, clothing, electronics and an optics store.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn inside at all times and social distancing is encouraged as much as possible. Employees must have their temperatures checked before beginning their shifts and the store has enhanced cleaning procedures.

Monday through Saturday, the location has designated hours from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for members 60 and over, and Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for first responders. Individuals who fit those categories are encouraged to shop during these hours to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Aside from shopping in-club, BJ’s also provides options for curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day grocery delivery. Availability for these services can be found on the company’s website or in the app.

Customers are required to pay for a membership before shopping.