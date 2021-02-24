Proposed Astoria development reveals waterfront public space – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A plan to connect one of the last remaining stretches of the Halletts Point waterfront to the rest of the peninsula in Astoria is moving forward after a yearslong environmental remediation has been completed.

Developed through extensive outreach with community stakeholders and residents of the neighboring Astoria Houses, the proposal will transform the former industrial site into a neighborhood destination with more than 40,000 square feet of public open space and expanded waterfront access via a new road at Third Street.

The design for Halletts North is a collaboration between STUDIO V Architecture and Ken Smith Workshop, and the public waterfront will include trees, plantings and rain gardens with ample seating throughout. An elevated site plan will meet key goals to reduce flooding and increase coastal resiliency.

Astoria Owners LLC began a $16 million cleanup effort upon acquisition in 2016 that included the excavation of 8,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil; the removal of PCBs, pesticides and other hazardous material; and the demolition of deteriorated structures, subgrade utilities and a concrete bunker.

“We are excited to advance from the environmental cleanup of contaminants from the site’s industrial past to transformation of the site into a beautiful waterfront park that will be accessible for the entire Halletts Point community,” said Jim Hedden, a representative of the development team. “For too long, this site polluted the community’s air, water and soil while keeping its families from accessing and enjoying the waterfront. We look forward to connecting our Halletts Point neighbors with this stretch of waterfront and creating new economic, educational and environmental opportunities.”

The location of the site is on the north side of 26th Avenue between Third and Fourth streets just east of the Whitey Ford baseball field. The proposal would include up to 1,400 apartments, of which 300 would be permanently affordable units for individuals with salaries starting around $30,000 annually. The project is expected to generate more than 500 jobs. The team is working with the community nonprofit Urban Upbound to develop and operate an on-site incubator focused on supporting neighborhood small businesses and entrepreneurs as well as job training and placement.

“In this unprecedented time when everyone in our city is focusing on relief and recovery. This should not be an argument about brick and mortar, but rebuilding the heart and souls of communities, and how we get there,” Urban Upbound Co-Founder and CEO Bishop Mitchell Taylor said. “This is the kind of forward-thinking equitable investment that is so needed right now not just for the residents of Astoria Houses and Halletts Point, but across Queens and New York City.”

The site is currently designated for manufacturing and requires a zoning amendment to allow a change in uses. The development team previewed the project for the Land Use Committee of Community Board 1 in January. A public hearing will take place in March on the scope of the environmental studies that will form the basis of the city’s public review process known as ULURP. The plan is expected to enter ULURP in late 2021 with construction beginning in the second half of 2022.