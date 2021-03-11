Queens Chamber of Commerce rolls out effort to assist family-owned businesses – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

While small businesses, restaurants and bars were forced to close in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new effort is underway to help remaining businesses recover as the economy slowly reopens.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce and the NYC Family Enterprise Center (NYC EFC), the city’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring family-owned businesses, announced a collaboration that will ensure that family-owned companies have the resources and programming they need to survive the pandemic and thrive long into the future.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce will take over NYC EFC’s mission, increasing the reach and impact of its programming. The partnership will see the Queens Chamber of Commerce create the “Family-Owned Business Committee,” dedicated to providing programming geared towards the unique needs of family-owned and operated businesses.

“Family-owned businesses have deep roots in the neighborhoods they serve, and go above and beyond to give back to their communities,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ton Grech said. “We have to do everything in our power to ensure that these valuable institutions have the tools they need to continue creating jobs and economic opportunity. We are delighted to partner with the NYC Family Enterprise Center, who are experts in providing specialized educational programming for family-owned businesses, so that these businesses can contribute to Queens’ vibrant business community long into the future.”

The NYC Family Enterprise Center has provided more than 60 in-depth educational programs geared towards family-owned businesses, including Succession Planning for Global, Family Business, Transferring Your Family Business, Family Business Boards and more. To see a full list visit their website here.

“Small and medium-sized family businesses are the backbone of New York City and Queens. Sadly, so many of these businesses have been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” NYC Family Enterprise Center President and CEO Warner King Babcock said. “Helping these businesses come back stronger than ever is going to require support on topics unique to family-owned enterprises, including strategic planning, raising funds, merger of family issues , with their resources and business issues. We are thrilled that the Queens Chamber, with their resources and expert staff, will be taking over NYC FEC’s programming, significantly increasing the reach and impact of these vital services.”

In addition to the new committee, which will be the Chamber’s 13th member panel, the organization will launch the “Queens Chamber Family Business Awards,” an annual event for family-owned businesses. All former and current NYC Family Enterprise Center members, special interest group members and session participants will be invited to join the Queens Chamber at a membership level of their choosing.

“Over the 100-plus years that Plaza College has been a member, the Queens Chamber of Commerce has consistently found ways to provide valuable programming that meets the needs of their members,” Plaza College President Charles E. Callahan III said. “As a third-generation owner of a family enterprise, I understand the unique challenges these businesses face. This partnership will make sure that family-owned businesses can continue to serve Queens’ diverse communities.”