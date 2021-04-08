Cops seek duo who robbed two men at gunpoint in Ozone Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for the duo who robbed two men before shooting at them and stealing their car in Ozone Park last month.

On Saturday, March 27, around 4:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were getting into the 28-year-old’s parked blue 2016 Mercedes-Benz E350 near the corner of 101st Avenue and 97th Street, according to the NYPD.

Two unidentified men, one of whom had a gun, approached the car from behind, caught the passenger’s side door before it closed and stole the 33-year-old’s necklace and his phone, cops said. The 28-year-old, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, ran away from the car, leaving the keys inside, according to the police.

The 33-year-old hoped into the driver’s seat and drove off to go pick up the 28-year-old, who had ran to the corner of 103rd Avenue and 97th Street, according to the NYPD.

After meeting up, the 33-year-old got out of the car to switch seats with the owner of the car when the thieves showed up and began to fire several shots from a handgun, hitting the 28-year-old in the leg, police said.

The duo then got into the Mercedes-Benz and drove off. Police have not yet recovered the car.

The 28-year-old was taken to a nearby Jamaica Hospital in stable condition and was treated for his gunshot wound.

One of the unidentified men was last seen wearing a dark jacket and bleached jeans. The other was last seen wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

