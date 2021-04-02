Jamaica man charged with murder after beating elderly neighbor to death with metal rod: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder in Queens Supreme Court this week after he allegedly beat his elderly neighbor to death with a metal rod in Jamaica earlier this month.

Yomar Gonzalez also faces burglary and criminal possession of a weapon charges after he fatally beat James Glover, Gonzalez’s 71-year-old neighbor, to death on March 17, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Gonzalez faces 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted.

Around 11 p.m., on the night of the alleged murder, Gonzalez left his apartment and kicked in Glover’s front door, according to the charges.

He then hit Glover multiple times with a metal rod, killing him at the scene, according to the DA.

Gonzalez then left his neighbor’s apartment, only to return around 1:30 a.m., the next day to call 911, the charges state. Police arrived to find Gonzalez still in Glover’s home, where he was taken into custody.

Gonzalez was remanded by Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant and was ordered to return to court on April 26.