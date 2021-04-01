Lidl grocery store to open in Astoria, its first location in Queens, next week – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Lidl, a discount grocery store, is opening its first location in Queens on Wednesday, April 7 in Astoria, and will be hosting a grand opening event with special offers for its first 100 customers.

The new store will be located at 19-30 37th St., and will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The grocer, which originated in Germany and now operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries with headquarters in Virginia, is known for its low prices and high quality products.

The newly renovated store will feature easy-to-shop layouts, which has been recognized by United States Environmental Protection Agency for its environmentally-friendly design, and a fresh bakery at the store’s entrance.

It will also feature healthy products including organic and gluten free options; fresh fruit and vegetable options; U.S.-sourced products as well as unique European specialty items; Lidl’s private label award-winning products and the “Lidl Love it Guarantee” to ensure customer satisfaction or they are entitled to have their money back and a replacement.

The Astoria Lidl store will also offer a selection of food and non-food specials each Wednesday for a limited time, with a rotating non-food selection that will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, among others.

Additionally, Lidl will provide all hourly employees a starting wage of $17 per hour, $2 above the city’s minimum wage, as well as comprehensive healthcare for all full- and part-time employees. A spokesperson for Lidl said the store is currently fully staffed, but should there be openings in the future, interested candidates can apply at careers.lidl.com.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will join store workers in their grand opening ceremony on April 7, which will begin at 7:40 a.m.

“With the recent economic downturn hitting Queens especially hard, we are thrilled about the opening of Lidl discount grocery in Astoria and are excited that the store will offer good-paying jobs that start at $17 an hour,” Richards said. “Lidl is known around the world for its low prices and its diverse, healthy and high-quality food offerings, so it is most fitting for the company to open its first New York City store right here in ‘The World’s Borough.’ The arrival of Lidl in Queens is truly great news for the wallets and the taste buds of our borough’s hard-working residents.”

On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each, and Lidl food truck will be on site providing sample snacks and juice.

“We are excited to welcome Lidl to Astoria,” Florence Koulouris, district manager at Community Board 1, said. “Their fresh grocery combined with affordable pricing is what we need for the community during these challenging times. We look forward to a great relationship!”