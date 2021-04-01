NYPD investigating murder of man found in East River near Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the suspected murder of a 48-year-old man from the Bronx who was found dead, wrapped in a garbage bag and floating in the East River near Astoria in January.

Officers were called to the Astoria Ferry Terminal on Monday, Jan. 11, around 11:15 a.m., to find Sergio Alvarez’s body wrapped up and floating in the river, according to the NYPD.

Alvarez was inside of a garbage bag, which was wrapped in a blanket and secured with duct tape, cops said.

After being taken out of the water by NYPD Harbor units, Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.