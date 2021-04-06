Skyline Tower sales 'on fire,' signaling real estate comeback in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Long Island City real estate market is showing signs of life after the COVID-19 pandemic froze the nation’s fastest growing neighborhood a year ago.

At the Skyline Tower at 3 Court Sq., monthly sales more than doubled in March with 20 units going into contract.

“The month of March was on fire and my team was killing it,” Modern Spaces Founder and CEO Eric Benaim said. “Not only the market is coming back but New York City is coming back.”

Modern Spaces is handling the marketing and sales of the Skyline Tower, the tallest condominium building in Queens, rising 67 stories with 802 units. The total value of the project is expected to be the first billion-dollar development in the borough when the condo units sell out.

“We’re at 44 percent sold and we should be at 50 percent by the end of spring,” Benaim said. “We’ve got 25 to 30 units occupied already with more units moving quickly.”

Closings began in February and people began moving in during March. The development features an array of luxury amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 75-foot indoor pool, a whirlpool spa, sauna and steam room, a children’s playroom, a business center and an outdoor terrace. There are private, outdoor terraces for 155 of the units.

Designed by Whitehall Interiors, apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchens feature quartz slab countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel and Bosch appliances.

Accented by bronze hardware, the bathrooms feature white marble and porcelain finishes. Concierge services include in-home chefs and catering, in-home salon services, housekeeping, personal shopping and travel planning. The development will house retail on the ground floor. At the base of the building is an entry for the Court Square station for E, G, M and 7 trains.

Skyline Tower offers 802 studio to four-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,547 square feet, with pricing starting at approximately $500,000 to $4 million.

“Skyline Tower is one of the most ground-breaking projects in New York City and a true pioneer for the future of residential real estate in Long Island City,” Benaim said. “As the tallest residential building in Queens, residents at Skyline Tower will live a truly elevated lifestyle with never-before-seen views of Manhattan, making it one of the most exclusive properties in the city’s condo market. And, with its prime location, extensive amenity package and striking design, we are confident that these new homes will draw more young professionals and new families to the neighborhood.”