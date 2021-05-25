Queens police precincts team up for car wash fundraiser

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Local police precincts in central Queens hosted a car wash fundraiser, bringing together community members on Saturday, May 22.

The 104th NYPD Precinct, which patrols Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth, as well as the 112th Precinct, which patrols Forest Hills and Rego Park, hosted a car wash on Saturday morning at the 112th Precinct, located at 68-40 Austin St. The event was meant to help collect donations for the NYPD’s Queens North Law Enforcement Explorer Program.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Program is meant to provide the city’s young people with an introduction to a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system.

The 104th and 112th precincts usually host events to raise funds for the program.

Councilman Robert Holden attended the event, and encouraged constituents of District 30 to participate in the day’s activities.

“It was great to see our youth engage with law enforcement to serve the community and have fun,” Holden wrote on a Facebook post. “The hot dogs grilled by our very own NYPD 104th Precinct [Youth Coordination Officers] Amato and Bush were delicious!”