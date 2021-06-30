Two men sought in Corona stabbing: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Corona are searching for two men in connection with a stabbing incident a block north of Roosevelt Avenue that took place on Sunday, June 27.

A 36-year-old man was standing in front of 46-04 108th St., around 5:30 a.m., when he was approached by two men who engaged in a verbal dispute. As the argument intensified, the dispute turned physical and the first suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen and side approximately seven times with a knife, according to the NYPD.

The second man proceeded to pick up the knife as well as the victim’s chain before both men fled southbound on 108th Street in a black Honda Odyssey.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means and remains in critical condition, police said.

The first suspect, who allegedly stabbed the victim, is described as a light-skinned man between the ages of 25 to 30 who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a tan cap, white T-shirt and a fanny pack around his chest, according to the NYPD.

The second suspect is described as a dark skinned-man approximately 25 to 30 years old who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a red Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, black pants, and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.