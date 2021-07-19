Four-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for a dirt bike rider who struck a 4-year-old boy on Sunday night in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, leaving him in critical condition.

The child was walking with his parents in the Meadow Lake Boathouse parking lot just before 6 p.m. on July 18 when he stepped out between two parked cars and was hit by the unidentified dirt bike rider, who fled the scene, according to authorities.

The child suffered trauma to the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital, where he is undergoing additional evaluations, according to the NYPD.

The boy remains in critical, but stable condition. There have been no arrests and the investigation continues, police said.

It is illegal for people to operate dirt bikes at ATVs in New York City, but that hasn’t kept riders from riding in groups on Queens streets and parks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked Monday what else could be done to curb the threat.

“It’s a real serious issue. And, you know, my heart goes out as a parent to that family, and we’re hoping and praying for the best for that 4-year-old,” de Blasio said. “This is something [that] does not belong in New York City. It’s the law, but it’s also common sense — they just don’t belong in New York City. I would absolutely support efforts to increase the fines.”

The City Council is considering a proposal to raise fines to $750 for first time offenders and $1,500 for second offenses.